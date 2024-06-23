Head-To-Head Analysis: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alexander & Baldwin and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 2 1 0 2.33 Great Portland Estates 0 3 0 0 2.00

Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.94%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus price target of $520.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,008.86%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

91.3% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 20.25% 4.76% 2.82% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Great Portland Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $208.90 million 5.69 $29.80 million $0.61 26.85 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alexander & Baldwin has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets. A&B is expanding and strengthening its CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate in Hawai'i. Over its 154-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

