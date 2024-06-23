Headwater Exploration Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

