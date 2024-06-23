Headwater Exploration Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Headwater Exploration Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.26.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
