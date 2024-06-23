Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.44 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $89.64 million and $4.44 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 159,560,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.57345821 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,785,047.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

