Insider Buying: Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Senior Officer Acquires C$11,400.00 in Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset bought 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 15,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,540.00.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Azimut Exploration stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.73.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

