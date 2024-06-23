Insider Buying: Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 30,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($28,589.58).

Ecora Resources Price Performance

Shares of ECOR opened at GBX 76.90 ($0.98) on Friday. Ecora Resources PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.15. The company has a market cap of £192.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,718.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Ecora Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.