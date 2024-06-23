Insider Buying: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Purchases 106,620 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 106,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,243,189.20.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE SES opened at C$11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.10.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.699877 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SES. Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Secure Energy Services

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.