Insider Buying: Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Acquires C$99,703.00 in Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Wallace acquired 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$99,703.00.

Torq Resources Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of CVE TORQ opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Torq Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$12.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Get Torq Resources alerts:

About Torq Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.