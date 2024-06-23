Insider Buying: Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Acquires C$99,703.00 in Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Wallace acquired 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$99,703.00.
Torq Resources Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of CVE TORQ opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Torq Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$12.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.
About Torq Resources
