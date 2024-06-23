International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,580 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYEM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 36,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,571. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

