International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,512,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,448,399. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

