International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 11,096,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

