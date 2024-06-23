International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,935,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

