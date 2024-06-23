International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 13,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,888,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Get Our Latest Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.