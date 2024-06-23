International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.01. 5,107,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The company has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $525.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

