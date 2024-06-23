International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $939,000 Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,222 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,715 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,601,000 after buying an additional 437,920 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $6,323,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,111,000 after buying an additional 307,756 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 81,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

