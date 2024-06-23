International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 215 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DIA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.34. 2,594,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,398. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.58.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

