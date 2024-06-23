International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after buying an additional 629,032 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 449,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,465,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

