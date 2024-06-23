International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 217,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 77,678 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JPIB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 89,679 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a market cap of $439.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.