International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Raised to $68.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.75.

NYSE INSW opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of -0.04. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $53,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,879 shares of company stock worth $4,336,583 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,464,000 after acquiring an additional 122,642 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after acquiring an additional 318,962 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 139,569 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

