Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.85. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.