Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.59. 4,112,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,011. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average is $161.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

