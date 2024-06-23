Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

RSPT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.72. 258,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,487. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

