iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Trimmed by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,423 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 169,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

