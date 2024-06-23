iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after acquiring an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.29. 5,952,034 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

