iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $105.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.