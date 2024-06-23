iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,978 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

USXF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 62,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,824. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

