iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,224 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,138 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,189,000 after buying an additional 621,382 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

IAU traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,793,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,859. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

