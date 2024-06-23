iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Stock Position Decreased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDEN. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,736,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock traded down €0.46 ($0.49) during trading on Friday, reaching €125.32 ($134.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,113 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €124.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €118.87. The firm has a market cap of $300.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a one year low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a one year high of €71.11 ($76.46).
About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF
The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
