iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,865,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,822,000 after purchasing an additional 380,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,477,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,428,674. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

