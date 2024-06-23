iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stake Lowered by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,678 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,302,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 657,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 570,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,523. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62.
About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF
The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- What does consumer price index measure?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.