iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stake Lowered by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,678 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,302,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 657,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 570,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,523. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.