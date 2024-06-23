iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after purchasing an additional 363,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $150.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,848. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.17. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $154.41.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.