iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 2.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.37. 1,179,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,848. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.05.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

