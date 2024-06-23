Jet Protocol Trading Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $135,127.60 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009273 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,118.69 or 1.00006645 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00075185 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00172929 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,000.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

