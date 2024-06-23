Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £371.28 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($19.66) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($471.77).
Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.2 %
JMAT opened at GBX 1,569 ($19.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,659.32, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,744.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,694.52.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 13,050.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
