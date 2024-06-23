Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £371.28 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($19.66) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($471.77).

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.2 %

JMAT opened at GBX 1,569 ($19.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,659.32, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,744.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,694.52.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 13,050.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.50) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.95) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.33).

View Our Latest Report on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.