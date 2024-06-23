Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £371.28 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($19.66) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($471.77).

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.2 %

JMAT opened at GBX 1,569 ($19.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,659.32, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,744.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,694.52.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 13,050.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.50) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.95) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.33).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

