JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $53.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.70.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,849 shares of company stock worth $888,907. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.