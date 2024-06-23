Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $494.77 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00039235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

