Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,926,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

