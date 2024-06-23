Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $46.15 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Komodo has a market cap of $46.15 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00043008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00030736 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,080,109 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

