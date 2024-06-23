Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $14.57 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 97.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

