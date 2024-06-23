Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.86. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.20.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

