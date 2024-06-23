LayerZero Trading Down 31.2% This Week (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00004436 BTC on popular exchanges. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $701.10 million and $143.88 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_labs. The official message board for LayerZero is medium.com/layerzero-official. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.network.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.11322911 USD and is up 10.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $255,806,578.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.network/.”

