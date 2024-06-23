Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

LEE opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $146.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lee Enterprises will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lee Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lee Enterprises news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint purchased 17,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $265,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 763,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 94.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 92.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

