Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $20.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTH. Mizuho raised their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 106.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 41,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTH opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

