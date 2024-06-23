Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGN. Scotiabank upgraded Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price target on Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

CVE LGN opened at C$0.82 on Tuesday. Logan Energy has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

