Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s Largest Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,250,788 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 18.4% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $560,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LOW traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $228.59. 3,627,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.