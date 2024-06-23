Mark Wood Sells 274,370 Shares of PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) Stock

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Wood sold 274,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.94), for a total value of £419,786.10 ($533,400.38).

PensionBee Group Price Performance

PensionBee Group stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3,180.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.41. PensionBee Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 59.80 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.03).

Get PensionBee Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.