Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 71,919 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $37,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.93. 2,833,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,886. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

