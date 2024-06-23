Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,827,000 after buying an additional 460,257 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,503,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

