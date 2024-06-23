Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,910,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,643,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,130.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,377. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

