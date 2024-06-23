Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,459,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.56. 135,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.53. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $338.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.