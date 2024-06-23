Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 5,513 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 5,952,034 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

